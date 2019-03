A general view of the US Consulate General in Jerusalem, Israel, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A general view of the US Consulate General in Jerusalem, Israel, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A general view of the US Consulate General in Jerusalem, Israel, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

The United States government confirmed on Sunday that its consulate general in Jerusalem will merge into its embassy to Israel, effectively downgrading the status of its main diplomatic mission for Palestinians.

The move, effective Monday, does not indicate a change in its policy regarding this city and other "final status issues,” US State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement.