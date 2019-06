Iranians drive past a picture of Iranian late supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini painted on the wall next to a church in a street of Tehran, Iran, 22 June 2019. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian man reads a copy of Iranian daily newspaper Sazandegi with a picture of US drone and head line in Persian reading 'Defence from Iran border' in front of a kiosk in Tehran, Iran, 22 June 2019. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians walk next to a wall painting in a street of Tehran, Iran, 22 June 2019. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The United States Air Force has denied Saturday that it is evacuating contractors or personnel from a base in Iraq amid tensions between Washington and Tehran.

There have been reports about a possible evacuation of Lockheed Martin and Sallyport Global personnel from the Iraqi base.