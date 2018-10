Austin Scott Miller (C-L), the US commander of Nato's Resolute Support Mission in the country and Tooryani Vesa (C), Governor of Kandahar, General Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Kandahar Police commander (2 R), attend a meeting in which a Taliban militants opened fire and killed General Abdul Razzaq Dawood, an Afghan Police commander and Provincial Intelligence Chief as US General Miller escaped unhurt, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 18 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

A United States general was wounded in a recent Taliban attack against a provincial governor's complex in southern Afghanistan in which several senior Afghan officials were killed, NATO's Resolute Support Mission confirmed on Monday.

US forces in Afghanistan had said on Oct. 18, the day of the attack, that two Americans - a soldier and a civilian - as well as a NATO contractor from another country were wounded in the attack, while Lt. Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller escaped unhurt.