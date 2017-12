Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers march in front of the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) where the new Central Committee and the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) members are being presented for the media in Beijing, China, 25 October 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier gestures as he stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) before the closing ceremony of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, China, 24 October 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The embassies of Germany and the United States in China on Wednesday jointly criticized the recent sentences of Chinese activists Wu Gan and Xie Yang.

The two activists were sentenced on Tuesday in what was seen as part of a campaign by the Communist regime against lawyers and activists since the beginning of 2015.