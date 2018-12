US authorities are giving migrant children medical exams after two Guatemalan youngsters under age 10 died in US custody in December 2018. EFE-EPA /File

Authorities have begun giving medical checkups to all migrant children in US custody after earlier this week a second Guatemalan child died after crossing illegally into the US from Mexico and being detained.

Children younger than 10 will have priority in receiving the checkups, according to a statement issued by Customs and Border Protection.