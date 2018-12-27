A sign advises the public of the closure of the White House visitors center in Washington on Dec. 27, 2018, amid a partial government shutdown. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

The US government's Office of Personnel Management on Thursday sent letters to furloughed federal workers to advise them about justifying their potential inability to pay credit card bills, mortgages or rent amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, now in its sixth day and with no end in sight.

According to official figures, 800,000 of the total 2.1 million federal workers have not been paid since the partial shutdown of the government last Saturday, and many may be finding themselves short of cash to make their required payments during the Christmas holidays.