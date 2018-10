Washington, Oct 29.-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein stated at a law enforcement round table that the Department of Justice will allocate federal funds to end hate crimes. The announcement comes two days after an avowed white supremacist and neo-Nazi opened fire inside a Jewish house of worship in Pittsburgh. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

The US government on Monday announced new nationwide efforts to fight hate crimes after the weekend massacre of 11 people at a synagogue.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein stated at a law enforcement round table that the Department of Justice will allocate federal funds to end hate crimes, an announcement that comes two days after an avowed white supremacist and neo-Nazi opened fire inside a Jewish house of worship in Pittsburgh.