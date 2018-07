US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (r.), together with US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley (l.), gives a press conference on July 20, 2018, after a meeting with the UN Security Council, which he urged to keep up the pressure on North Korea by guaranteeing full application of the sanctions on Pyongyang. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives a press conference on July 20, 2018, after a meeting with the UN Security Council, which he urged to keep up the pressure on North Korea by guaranteeing full application of the sanctions on Pyongyang. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (l.), together with US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley (r.), gives a press conference on July 20, 2018, after a meeting with the UN Security Council, which he urged to keep up the pressure on North Korea by guaranteeing full application of the sanctions on Pyongyang. EFE-EPA/Jason Szenes

US gov't asks UN to keep up pressure on North Korea

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked the UN Security Council on Friday to keep up the pressure on North Korea by guaranteeing full application of the sanctions on Pyongyang.

Pompeo, in a statement to the media, said that this punishment should not let up until North Korean leader Kim Jong-un keeps his promise to proceed toward denuclearization.