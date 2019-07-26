Central American migrants wait in a shelter in Saltillo, Mexico, hoping to continue their northward trek to the US to request asylum on July 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Sierra

Central American migrants wait in a shelter in Saltillo, Mexico, hoping to continue their northward trek to the US to request asylum on July 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Sierra

Personnel with Mexico's National Guard monitor the border with the US on July 25, 2019, to prevent illegal migrants from crossing. EFE-EPA/ Rey Jauregui

The US government on Thursday complained about the "tyranny of a dysfunctional system" that this week allowed a judge to issue an injunction on the Donald Trump administration's measures to restrict asylum applications, promising to contest it.

The government referred to the ruling by a California federal judge, who on Wednesday suspended the asylum restrictions Trump had announced last week, a move designed to hinder migrants from requesting asylum in this country if - en route to the US - they have first passed through other nations where they could have made those requests.