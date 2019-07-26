The US government on Thursday complained about the "tyranny of a dysfunctional system" that this week allowed a judge to issue an injunction on the Donald Trump administration's measures to restrict asylum applications, promising to contest it.
The government referred to the ruling by a California federal judge, who on Wednesday suspended the asylum restrictions Trump had announced last week, a move designed to hinder migrants from requesting asylum in this country if - en route to the US - they have first passed through other nations where they could have made those requests.