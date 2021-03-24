US gov't releases 1st videos of migrant children in custody

A photo provided by the United States Customs and Border Protection that shows its staff processing arriving unaccompanied migrant children and migrant families at a CBP facility in Donna, Texas. EPA-EFE/JAIME RODRIGUEZ/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A photo provided by the United States Customs and Border Protection that shows its staff processing arriving unaccompanied migrant children and migrant families at a CBP facility in Donna, Texas. EPA-EFE/JAIME RODRIGUEZ/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)