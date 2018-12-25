View of the official Christmas Tree in Washington DC on Dec. 24, 2018, amid a partial US government shutdown stemming from disagreement among President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats over funding for a wall along the Mexican border. EFE-EPA/Beatriz Pascual

A man walks by the Faneuil Hall in Boston, closed due to the partial government shutdown, which began at midnight on Dec. 22, 2018. EFE-EPA

The partial US government shutdown entered its fourth day on Tuesday after leading to heavy losses in the securities markets and without any agreement in sight yet regarding the funds President Donald Trump is demanding to build portions of his much-touted wall along the border with Mexico.

The Senate, which in this situation is taking the initiative in the budget talks, will meet on Thursday at 4 pm to try and resolve the budget impasse, but neither the White House nor the Democratic opposition are disposed to give ground, thus creating a scenario in which the shutdown could last into January.