efe-epaLos Angeles, USA

The American Civil Liberties Foundation on Thursday filed a class action lawsuit against the federal government in a San Francisco court for "barring" permanent residents from serving in the United States military.

The class action lawsuit against the Department of Defense and Secretary of Defense James Mattis states that in an Oct. 2017 memo the Trump administration established that non-citizens, though permanently residing in the country, must undergo unspecified background investigations before beginning to serve the army.