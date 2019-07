United States Attorney General William Barr addresses the International Conference on Cyber Security at Fordham University in New York, New York, USA, on July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

The United States federal government will resume capital punishment after a nearly two-decade lapse, the Department of Justice said Thursday in a news release.

"The Justice Department upholds the rule of law - and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system," Attorney General William Barr was quoted as saying.