epa06876789 General view of the damages caused to several vehicles during the protests of the last three days due to the increase in fuel prices, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 09 July 2018. Haiti was today practically paralyzed by a transport strike after three days of violent riots due to an increase in fuel prices, which the Government left without effect shortly after the announcement. The Prime Minister, Jack Guy Lafontant, today heads a meeting with representatives of Parliament to assess the situation created after the violent protests, which have left at least three dead and several injured.

epa06876795 Two men push wheelbarrows near a burning tire barricade in the framework of the protests of the last three days due to the increase in fuel prices, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 09 July 2018.

epa06876791 A woman walks near a burning tire barricade in the framework of the protests of the last three days due to the increase in fuel prices, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 09 July 2018.

The United States Department of State on Monday authorized the voluntary evacuation of all non-emergency government employees stationed in Haiti and their families due to widespread protests in the country.

The US government's advisory comes after protests erupted in Haiti on Friday after the government decided to hike fuel prices by 37-50 percent, a decision which has since been reversed, but which has failed to quell the protests.