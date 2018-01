Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (L) and US Democratic Senator from Delaware Tom Carper (R) walk out of a meeting of the Democratic senators in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump prepares to address March for Life Participants and Pro-Life Leaders via teleconference from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Sunset on the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The United States government began a partial shutdown of its activities at midnight on Saturday after Senate Republicans and Democrats failed to reach an agreement on the funding of the federal government.

The shutdown coincides with the first anniversary of US President Donald Trump's inauguration.