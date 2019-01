Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez speaks at a press meeting in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 January 2019. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said that the 'soldiers of the Fatherland' would not accept a president imposed 'under the shadow of dark interests.' EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) salutes at the opening ceremony of the judicial year, in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 January 2019. Maduro received the endorsement of Supreme Court magistrates, amidst his legitimacy crisis and the self-proclamation of deputy Juan Guaido as interim president. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

The US Embassy, in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 January 2019. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closing of the country's embassies and consulates in the US and the exit of US diplomats from Venezuela. The move is a further decline in diplomatic relations between the two countries, after US recognition of an opposition leader as Venezuela's interim president. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The United States government on Thursday ordered the evacuation of all its non-essential personnel from Venezuela after the President of Venezuela gave them 72 hours to leave Venezuela.

In a security alert, the US State Department also recommended that Americans residing or traveling in Venezuela "strongly consider departing" the country while commercial flights remain available.