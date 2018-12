Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (C) walks to his office from the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney (R) walk near the Senate chamber following a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks while participating in a signing ceremony for the First Step Act and the Juvenile Justice Reform Act in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

United States lawmakers on Friday failed to reach a budget agreement, which is set to trigger a partial government shutdown at midnight.

Negotiations between the House and Senate reached a deadlock over President Donald Trump's demand that the budget include a $5 billion allocation for his Mexico border-wall project.