US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks at the US State Department's 230th Anniversary Celebration in Washington, DC, USA, July 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) coordination bureau, in Caracas, Venezuela, July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Miguel Gutierrez

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on as President Donald J. Trump, acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, and Guatemalan interior minister Enrique Degenhart, sign a deal to limit asylum claims from Guatemala in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, July 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States government on Wednesday sanctioned Iran's foreign minister for being the "regime’s primary spokesperson around the world," a step that promises to fuel further tension with the Islamic Republic.

Washington's decision practically excludes the head of Iranian diplomacy Mohammad Javad Zarif from any possible future dialog between Washington and Tehran.