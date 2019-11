US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (L) shakes hands with China's Premier Li Keqiang (R), as US National Security advisor Robert O'Brien (C) watches, as they attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Nov. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMEO GACAD/POOL

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross looks on during a meeting with Australian Resource Minister Matt Canavan (not pictured) held to discuss the Australia-US Partnership on Critical Minerals at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Oct. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The United States commerce secretary on Tuesday said he was “optimistic” of a phase one deal in trade negotiations with China to calm global jitters over the ongoing dispute between Washington and Beijing.

Wilbur Ross was in Bangkok for the three-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit that finished Monday. EFE-EPA