Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (L) talks on the phone as he gets on an elevator as negotiations continue in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US Republican Speaker of the House from Wisconsin Paul Ryan (L) walks to the House floor as negotiations continue in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US Democratic House Minority Leader from California Nancy Pelosi (C) walks to a Democratic caucus as negotiations continue in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Republican Senator from Kentucky Rand Paul (C) poses for a picture with Republican Representative from Kentucky Thomas Massie (R) and Republican Representative from Michigan Justin Amash (L) as budget negotiations continue in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US Democratic Representative from California Adam Schiff walks to a Democratic caucus as negotiations continue in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Republican Senator from Kentucky Rand Paul (C) walks to the Senate floor as budget negotiations continue in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The government of the United States at midnight went into its second partial shutdown in three weeks, after a Republican senator blocked voting for a budgetary agreement for the next two years.

Rand Paul blocked the vote protesting against the increase in spending and debt in the budget agreements reached between the Republicans and Democrats with the endorsement of the White House.