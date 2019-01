Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C) along with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (L) and House Appropriations Committee Chair Nita Lowey (R) delivers remarks during a signing ceremony for a continuing resolution to temporarily reopen the government at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 25 January 2019. President Trump in a Rose Garden statement, announced a plan to reopen the government for a limited time while negotiations on border security take place. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The President of the United States on Friday signed a decree that will provide funds for the next three weeks to the administration allowing it to reopen after a partial shutdown of 35 days, the longest in history.

"I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government," Donald Trump said from the White House.