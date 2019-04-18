The US government on Wednesday strengthened the embargo on Cuba and further restricted travel and remittances to the communist island, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, said in a speech in Miami.
Speaking at a luncheon with Cuban exiles belonging to the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association-Brigade 2506, Bolton lambasted the governments of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba - led by Nicolas Maduro, Daniel Ortega and Miguel Diaz-Canel, respectively - calling them the "troika of tyranny" and the "stooges of socialism."