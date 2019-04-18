US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton (shown here), delivers a speech on April 17, 2019, to Cuban exiles belonging to the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association-Brigade 2506 in Miami. EFE-EPA/ Cristobal Herrera

The US government on Wednesday strengthened the embargo on Cuba and further restricted travel and remittances to the communist island, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, said in a speech in Miami.

Speaking at a luncheon with Cuban exiles belonging to the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association-Brigade 2506, Bolton lambasted the governments of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba - led by Nicolas Maduro, Daniel Ortega and Miguel Diaz-Canel, respectively - calling them the "troika of tyranny" and the "stooges of socialism."