Governor of Virginia Democrat Ralph Northam speaks at an announcement on Amazon Inc.'s new second headquarters, in Pentagon City, Arlington, Virginia, USA, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The governor of Virginia apologized on Friday after a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook was published, which shows a person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robes.

The photo, which was published by conservative newspaper the Virginian-Pilot on Friday, has led to calls for Ralph Northam to resign from both Republicans and Democrats.