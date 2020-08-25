G.G. Philips (front) sits outside of a marina with some of her customers as Tropical Storm Marco approaches the coastal town of Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, USA, on 24 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Storm clouds from Tropical Storm Marco are seen above a line of sand bags in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, USA, on 24 August 2020. Southern Louisiana is making preparations for two storms in the same week: Tropical Storm Marco, which already is bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to parts of the northern Gulf coast of the United States; and Tropical Storm Laura, which is projected to strengthen and make landfall as a hurricane somewhere along the US's northern Gulf coast on the night of 26 August or the pre-dawn hours of 27 August. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Jerry Bruce stands on his fishing boat in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, USA, on 24 August 2020. Southern Louisiana is making preparations for two storms in the same week: Tropical Storm Marco, which already is bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to parts of the northern Gulf coast of the United States; and Tropical Storm Laura, which is projected to strengthen and make landfall as a hurricane somewhere along the US's northern Gulf coast on the night of 26 August or the pre-dawn hours of 27 August. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Marco was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight and is slowly approaching the coast of the state of Louisiana, while Tropical Storm Laura is passing over Cuba on Monday and is projected to strengthen further and make landfall midweek along the northern United States Gulf coast.

According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center's latest bulletin, Marco is centered about 90 kilometers (55 miles) southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and is moving to the north-northwest at a speed of 13 km per hour.