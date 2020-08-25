Marco was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight and is slowly approaching the coast of the state of Louisiana, while Tropical Storm Laura is passing over Cuba on Monday and is projected to strengthen further and make landfall midweek along the northern United States Gulf coast.
According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center's latest bulletin, Marco is centered about 90 kilometers (55 miles) southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and is moving to the north-northwest at a speed of 13 km per hour.