Eduardo Arellano Felix, aka 'El Doctor', leader of the Tijuana drug cartel, wanted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (D.E.A.), is seen at the headquarters of the Secretary of Public Security (SSP), in Mexico City, 26 October 2008, after being captured at a house in the region of Tijuana, Mexican state of Baja California, by members from the Mexican Army and Federal Police. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIO GUZMAN

Eduardo Arellano Felix (C) is handed over to the Mexican authorities at the border bridge in the city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, 23 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Abraham Pineda

The United States on Monday handed former Tijuana drug cartel boss Eduardo Arellano Félix back to Mexico, where he was re-arrested.

Arellano Félix, known as "The Doctor," was released last week from a federal prison in Pennsylvania where he was serving a 15-year sentence for money laundering and conspiracy, to which he pleaded guilty in May 2013.