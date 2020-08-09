The United States health secretary Alex Azar landed in Taiwan on Sunday, the highest Washington official to visit the country since 1979, in a trip condemned by China.
US health chief visits Taiwan amid escalating tensions with China
US Health Secretary Alex Azar arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, 09 August 2020. EFE/EPA/CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY / POOL
US Health Secretary Alex Azar (2-L) waves upon his arrival at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, 09 August 2020. EFE/EPA/CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY / POOL
The convoy of US Health Secretary Alex Azar exits a military base after he arrived in Taipei, Taiwan, 09 August 2020. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
The plane carrying US Health Secretary Alex Azar and his delegation lands at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, 09 August 2020. EFE/EPA/CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY / POOL
