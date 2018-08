United Nations honor guards carry a coffin containing the remains of a US soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a repatriation ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Aug. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

The United Nations Command, led by the United States army, Wednesday held a solemn repatriation ceremony for the remains of 55 soldiers, who had died in the Korean War.

The remains were recently handed over to the US by North Korea as part of a deal signed by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in early June.