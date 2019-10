The White House said Wednesday that it expects to finalize the partial accord with China to create a truce in the bilateral trade war by mid-November, as scheduled, despite the fact that Chile has cancelled its hosting of the Nov. 16-17 APEC summit in Santiago, where the pact was to have been inked.

"We look forward to finalizing Phase One of the historic trade deal with China within the same time frame," as previously scheduled, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.