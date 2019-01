New Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gestures before participating in ceremonial swearing-in photographs with House members during the first day of the 116th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan.3m 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, surrounded by her grandchildren and the children of other lawmakers, celebrates after being sworn-in to reclaim the speakership in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accepts the gavel to once again reclaim the speakership in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Nancy Pelosi (C) reacts after being elected Speaker of the House during the opening session of the 116th Congress in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The United States House of Representatives, led by Democrat Nancy Pelosi, on Thursday approved spending bills to end the partial government shutdown without funding for the president's border wall.

The lawmakers passed a bill to provide short-term funding for the Department of Homeland Security through Feb.8 with a 239-192 vote.