US President Donald J. Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, delivers remarks on the COVID-19 pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 April 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL

Photo provided by the New York state government showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo giving his daily coronavirus press conference in Albany on April 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/Mike Groll/New York state government/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a new coronavirus stimulus package valued at $484 billion which includes loans for small business, increased funding for virus testing and assistance to hospitals.

The vote came amid a tense atmosphere in which Democrats and Republicans exchanged reproaches as discussions went on for several hours longer than expected because lawmakers had to vote in shifts to avoid gathering in large groups as a precaution against contracting or spreading the virus.