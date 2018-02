Senate Minority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer delivers remarks regarding budget negotiations with Republicans, at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell delivers remarks regarding budget negotiations with Democrats, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump hosts a law enforcement roundtable on MS-13 at The White House in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

The Republican-led United States House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a new short-term budget measure for the federal government.

The bill must be approved by the Senate before the deadline at midnight on Thursday in order to avoid a repeat of the three-day partial shutdown in January.