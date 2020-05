Members of the Uighur community and sympathizers demonstrate on the Dam square in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 29 December 2019. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

The United States House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that calls for the imposition of sanctions on China for its alleged abuse of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

The House approved the bill with 431 votes in favor and one against – that of a Republican congressman – so the legislation promoted by the Senate two weeks ago will now go to President Donald Trump to be signed off. EFE-EPA