The president of the House of Representatives, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, gives a speech in front of the Supreme Court of the United States, April 2, 2019 in Washington. EPA- EFE/ Jim Lo Scalzo

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen (L), Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (L2), Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer (C), Texas Representative Kerry Allred ( CR), and the Maryland representative Steny Hoye (R) walk in front of the Supreme Court of the United States, April 2, 2019 in Washington. EPA- EFE/ Jim Lo Scalzo

The president of the House of Representatives, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, gives a speech in front of the Supreme Court of the United States, April 2, 2019 in Washington. EPA- EFE/ Jim Lo Scalzo

Democratic US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Tuesday that Congress would not consider the trade accord meant to replace NAFTA until Mexico enacts labor reform.

"Unless you do this, we can't even consider it. ... We have to see that (Mexico passes) the legislation, that they have the factors in place that will make sure it's implemented and they demonstrate some commitments in sincerity, because it's a big issue how workers are treated in Mexico," said Pelosi in an interview with the daily Politico.