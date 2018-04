Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announces he will not run for reelection in 2018 but will serve out his term during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Paul Ryan, speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2015, will not be seeking re-election in November, an aide confirmed on Wednesday.

"This morning speaker Ryan shared with his colleagues that this will be his last year as a member of the House," Brendan Buck said in a statement.