Photo taken at the White House on May 22, 2019, showing President Donald Trump (l) and US Attorney General William Barr (r). EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to hold Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and US Attorney General William Barr in contempt for refusing to hand over documents explaining why they wanted to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

In a 230-198 vote, with all Republican lawmakers voting against the measure, the House approved a resolution pushed by the Democrats, who control the chamber, against the two members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet.