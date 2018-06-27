Dozens of people gather near the White House to express their rejection of the Trump administration's immigration policies and to cheer a court decision ordering immigration authorities to reunite families separated at the border during the last few months, Washington, DC, United States, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Scores of people gathered here Wednesday near the White House to express their rejection of the Trump administration's immigration policies and to cheer a court decision ordering immigration authorities to reunite families separated at the border during the last few months.

"Today we received very good news. A judge has ordered this president to stop these policies and to reunite families," Gustavo Torres, head of the Maryland-based Latino and immigrant-advocacy group CASA, said during the rally.