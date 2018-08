White House press secretary Sarah Sanders holds a press conference on Aug. 1, 2018, at which she announced US sanctions on two Turkish cabinet ministers for their roles in the arrest and imprisonment in Turkey of US Protestant pastor Andrew Brunson. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

File photo showing Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu delivering a speech in the Turkish Parliament in Ankara on July 10, 2018. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders held a press conference on Aug. 1, 2018, at which she announced US sanctions on Soylu and another Turkish cabinet minister for their roles in the arrest and imprisonment in Turkey of US Protestant pastor Andrew Brunson. EFE-EPA/ Str

File photo showing Turkish Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül (c) during a meeting of the European Council in Copenhagen. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders held a press conference on Aug. 1, 2018, at which she announced US sanctions on Gül and another Turkish cabinet minister for their roles in the arrest and imprisonment in Turkey of US Protestant pastor Andrew Brunson. EFE-EPA/ Bax Lindhardt USE PROHIBITED IN DENMARK

The US government on Wednesday announced the imposition of economic sanctions on two Turkish cabinet ministers for their roles in the arrest in their country of US Protestant pastor Andrew Brunson.

"We believe he's a victim of unfair and unjust attention by the government of Turkey," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in announcing the sanctions against Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, going on to once again demand Brunson's release.