Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein stands behind a placard that reads "Wanted by the FBI", during a news conference announcing cyber law enforcement action, at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, USA, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (Back) listens to remarks from FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich (Front) during a news conference announcing cyber law enforcement action, at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, USA, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (C) delivers remarks beside FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich (L) and US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman (R) during a news conference announcing cyber law enforcement action, at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, USA, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States imposed sanctions Friday on 10 Iranians and an Iranian organization, all related to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of that country, for the massive theft of valuable data from hundreds of universities, private firms and government agencies worldwide.

Through the Treasury Department and the Justice Department, the US government established penalties Friday on the suspected perpetrators of the cyber attack, through which 31.5 terabytes of sensitive data were appropriated from universities, US and United Nations agencies, as well as from private companies.