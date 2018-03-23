The United States imposed sanctions Friday on 10 Iranians and an Iranian organization, all related to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of that country, for the massive theft of valuable data from hundreds of universities, private firms and government agencies worldwide.
Through the Treasury Department and the Justice Department, the US government established penalties Friday on the suspected perpetrators of the cyber attack, through which 31.5 terabytes of sensitive data were appropriated from universities, US and United Nations agencies, as well as from private companies.