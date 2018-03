US President Donald J. Trump, speaks during a press conference, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 March 2018. EPA/ANDREW HARRER / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump during a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 March 2018. EPA/ANDREW HARRER / POOL

An undated photo courtesy of JoongAng Sunday taken in 2010 shows Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at a restaurant in Macau, China. EPA-EFE/YONHAP/JoongAng Sunday SOUTH KOREA OUT

US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from a member of the news media while holding a joint press conference with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (not pictured) of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States government on Tuesday announced new, unspecified sanctions against Pyongyang for using a chemical weapon to assassinate Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in February 2017.

These sanctions, in addition to the numerous existing sanctions, come after the investigation into the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, which occurred on 13 Feb. 2017 at the airport in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, was concluded on Feb. 22.