Cilia Flores (c.), wife of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and a number of high officials in the president's inner circle, are the subject of sanctions announced Tuesday by the US Treasury because, it said, this regime systematically plunders what remains of Venezuela's wealth. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez/File

The US Treasury Department announced a new series of sanctions Tuesday aimed at people close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, including his wife, Cilia Flores, and a suspected straw man for National Constituent Assembly leader Diosdado Cabello.

"President Maduro relies on his inner circle to maintain his grip on power, as his regime systematically plunders what remains of Venezuela's wealth. We are continuing to designate loyalists who enable Maduro to solidify his hold on the military and the government while the Venezuelan people suffer," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.