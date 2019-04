Elliott Abrams (l.), a US special envoy to Venezuela seen speaking with a State Department employee on Friday, April 26, 2019, has accused Venezuelan Judge Carol Padilla of being involved in the arrest of Juan Guaido's associate Roberto Marrero, even as she and Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza had their assets in the US frozen by the United States government. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreazo, seen here in Caracas on April 8, 2019

The US government this Friday imposed sanctions on Venezuela's foreign minister and on a judge involved in the arrest of an aide to Washington-sponsored opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"The United States will not stand by and watch as the illegitimate Maduro regime starves the Venezuelan people of their wealth, humanity, and right to democracy," US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement.