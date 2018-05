Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) hugs with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (L) during the opening ceremony at the US consulate that will act as the new US embassy in the Jewish neighborhood of Arnona, in Jerusalem, Israel, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during the opening ceremony at the US consulate that will act as the new US embassy in the Jewish neighborhood of Arnona, in Jerusalem, Israel, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump (R) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) speaks during the opening ceremony at the US consulate that will act as the new US embassy in the Jewish neighborhood of Arnona, in Jerusalem, Israel, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

US inaugurates embassy to Israel in Jerusalem

The daughter of the United States' president on Monday opened the new US embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

Ivanka Trump, accompanied by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unveiled a plaque to officially inaugurate the embassy, which was moved from Tel Aviv.