John Demers, assistant attorney general for the US Department of Justice National Security Division, announces criminal charges against seven purported Russian GRU intelligence officers in Washington, DC, United States, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

The United States on Thursday indicted seven purported members of Russia's GRU military intelligence service for hacking anti-doping agencies in an attempt to undermine international efforts to expose Russian athlete doping.

"Among the goals of the conspiracy was to publicize stolen information as part of an influence and disinformation campaign designed to undermine, retaliate against, and otherwise delegitimize the efforts of international anti-doping organizations and officials," the US Department of Justice said in a statement.