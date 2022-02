A technology trader advertises high speed computers that can be used for Bitcoin, BitConnect, ZCash, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic 'mining' at the Golden Computer Centre, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, 04 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

The United States Justice Department Friday said it has indicted the founder of defunct BitConnect cryptocurrency exchange platform for orchestrating a global Ponzi scheme and obtaining $2.4 billion from investors.

The 36-year-old Indian origin, Satish Kumbhani, allegedly misled investors about BitConnect’s “lending program” by operating as a Ponzi scheme to pay earlier investors with money from later investors.