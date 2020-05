People wait in a block-long line to pick up food at the Masbia of Flatbush food pantry in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 30 April 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE/File

Nearly 3.2 million more people made first-time filings for jobless benefits in the United States in the week ending May 2, as measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic continued to exact a heavy toll on the world's largest economy, the Labor Department said Thursday.

That latest figure brings the seven-week tally of initial unemployment insurance claims - a proxy for layoffs - to more than 33 million.