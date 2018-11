WISE COUNTY (ESTADOS UNIDOS), No. 29, 2018: Courtesy image with no date that shows the face of 78-year-old inmate Samuel Little, who recently confessed to 90 homicides between 1970 and 2005, the FBI said. EPA/EFE/County of Wise Sheriff's office/

A 78-year-old inmate sentenced to life behind bars for the murders of three women in the United States, recently confessed to 90 homicides between 1970 and 2005, the FBI said.

If confirmed, this number of murders would make Samuel Little one of the most prolific serial killers in US history.