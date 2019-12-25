A video grab shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) exchanging glances during the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, 27 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOST BROADCAST / POOL

The United States on Wednesday intensified its aerial surveillance on the Korean Peninsula, deploying four surveillance airplanes amid the possibility that Pyongyang could conduct a new weapons test in the next few days.

The Pentagon deployed RC-135W, E-8C, RQ-4 Global Hawk and RC-135S aircrafts — capable of geolocating signals and capturing aerial images and with other reconnaissance and surveillance functions — said Aircraft Spots, a Twitter account dedicated to monitoring military air movements. EFE-EPA