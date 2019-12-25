The United States on Wednesday intensified its aerial surveillance on the Korean Peninsula, deploying four surveillance airplanes amid the possibility that Pyongyang could conduct a new weapons test in the next few days.
The Pentagon deployed RC-135W, E-8C, RQ-4 Global Hawk and RC-135S aircrafts — capable of geolocating signals and capturing aerial images and with other reconnaissance and surveillance functions — said Aircraft Spots, a Twitter account dedicated to monitoring military air movements. EFE-EPA