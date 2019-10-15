A wounded child injured in an alleged Turkish airstrike receives medical treatment at a hospital in Tal Tamr, northeastern of Syria, Oct. 13, 2019 (issued Oct. 14, 2019). EPA-EFE/STRINGER ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Medics carry wounded civilians injured in an alleged Turkish airstrike at a hospital in Tal Tamr, northeastern of Syria, Oct. 13, 2019 (issued Oct. 14, 2019). EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A picture taken from Turkish territory shows smoke rising from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces at Ras al-Ein town, as seen from Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa, Turkey, Oct. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

Seasonal workers cut a cotton while Turkish military vehicles carrying tanks as they are on the way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, near Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SEDAT SUNA

The United States on Monday sanctioned three senior Turkish government officials and two ministries, raised tariffs against Turkish steel to 50 percent and shut down negotiations on a $100 billion trade deal between the countries in response to the country's incursion into Syria.

"The United States is holding the Turkish Government accountable for escalating violence by Turkish forces, endangering innocent civilians, and destabilizing the region," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. EFE-EPA