The United States on Monday sanctioned three senior Turkish government officials and two ministries, raised tariffs against Turkish steel to 50 percent and shut down negotiations on a $100 billion trade deal between the countries in response to the country's incursion into Syria.
"The United States is holding the Turkish Government accountable for escalating violence by Turkish forces, endangering innocent civilians, and destabilizing the region," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. EFE-EPA