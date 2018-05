An aerial view shows eruptive activity continuing at fissure 17, as lava from that vent advanced roughly a mile, covering property, mainly pastureland, but is now encroaching upon two major thoroughfares, and a number of homes, in Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BRUCE OMORI/PARADISE HELICOPTERS

An aerial view shows fissure 17 continuing to erupt, creating wide, a mile long flow of lava that now threatens homes, property, and two major thoroughfares in Pahoa, Hawaii, USA, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BRUCE OMORI/PARADISE HELICOPTERS

The United States Geological Survey on Wednesday raised the alert level to red for the eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, which led to the evacuation of hundreds of people from the area last week.

According to the USGA website, a red alert means a "major volcanic eruption is imminent, underway, or suspected."