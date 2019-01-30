Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo delivers a press conference, in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 29, 2019, during which he assured the US has not proposed the Colombian Government the sending of troops to the country. EPA-EFE/ Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The president of Venezuela's National Assembly and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, takes part in a legislative session in Caracas on Jan. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Leonardo Muñoz

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a joint press conference with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui (Not Seen) at the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a signing ceremony with Dominican President Danilo Medina (not shown), at the National Palace, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 29 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Orlando Barria

The United States on Tuesday urged citizens to avoid travel to Venezuela, citing crime and the possibility that Americans might be targeted after Washington announced new economic sanctions against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

"Political rallies and demonstrations occur, often with little notice. Demonstrations typically elicit a strong police and security force response that includes the use of tear gas, pepper spray, water cannons, and rubber bullets against participants and occasionally devolve into looting and vandalism," the State Department said.